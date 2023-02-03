MLC: Who are the big winners and losers, check complete list

Results for all five teachers' constituencies have been declared. The Maha Vikas Aghadi triumphed in Nagpur, Aurangabad, and Amravati. While In Nashik, an independent candidate has won. In Konkan, however, the BJP has pulled off a victory.

The dominance of Maha Vikas Aghadi in this election has created a stir in the BJP and the Shinde faction. It is only in the Konkan teachers' constituency that the BJP has won a landslide victory. The BJP's tension has increased as the BJP has also lost on the home pitch of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Konkan Division :

The Konkan teachers' constituency was the first to declare the results of the election in all five constituencies. Dnyaneshwar Mhatre of the BJP defeated Balaram Patil of Shekap to win this election. Dnyaneshwar Mhatre got 20,800 votes in this election. On the other hand, Balaram Patil of Shekap got 9500 votes. Dnyaneshwar Mhatre has registered his victory by taking 11,300 votes.

Nashik Division :

The election in Nashik turned out to be one of the most rigged and eye-catching. Shubhangi Patil was fighting against Satyajit Tambe in this election. But Satyajit Tambe pulled off the victory single-handedly. Independent candidate Satyajit Tambe got 60 thousand 161 votes in the fourth round of vote counting going on in the Nashik graduate constituency elections. Shubhangi Patil, who is supported by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, has got 33,776 votes. The counting of 1 lakh 12 thousand votes have been completed at the end of the fourth round.

In this election, Satyajit Tambe got 68 thousand 999 votes. Shubhangi Patil got 39 thousand 534 votes. Tambe won by a margin of 29 thousand 465 votes.

Aurangabad Division :

Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Vikram Kale holds the record of being elected for the fourth time in the Aurangabad teachers' constituency. Vikram Kale defeated BJP candidate Kiran Patil. In this election, Vikram Kale got 23 thousand 577. Kiran Patil got 16 thousand 663 votes. Vikram Kale won with 6,914 votes.

Nagpur division :

The BJP has suffered a major setback in Nagpur. The BJP has had to accept defeat on the home pitch of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. In this election, Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Sudhakar Adbale got 16,700 votes.

Nago Ganar, the BJP-backed Maharashtra State Teachers' Council candidate, received only 8,211,000 votes. Interestingly, Nago Ganer was a two-term MLA. Yet they were defeated. Adbole won with a margin of 8,489 votes.

Amravati Division :

The BJP has suffered a significant setback in Amravati. After 30 hours of counting, Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Dhiraj Lingade won.

This is considered a big blow to the BJP in the Amravati region. Lingade got 46,344 votes, while BJP candidate Ranjit Patil got 42,962 votes. Lingade won by 3,382 votes.