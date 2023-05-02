Nagpur: Police bust sex racket; three women rescued, including Uzbek national

During a raid conducted by the Social Service Branch (SSB) of the Mumbai Police in the early hours of Tuesday at Hotel Pride, located near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, three women from Delhi, including an Uzbekistan national in her 30s, were rescued from a flesh trade racket.

At the direction of CP Amitesh Kumar, the crime branch, led by DCP Mummaka Sudarshan of the detection team, has initiated a crackdown on the flesh trade racketeers throughout the city.

According to reports, the raid conducted by the Social Service Branch (SSB) was initiated by senior inspector Sarin Durge, who received information about the flesh trade activities taking place at the Hotel Pride near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar international airport.

The mastermind behind the racket has been identified as Bilal Ahmed. In addition to Bilal Ahmed, his driver Gaddelwar was also apprehended from the hotel premises where he was allegedly facilitating the transactions between the women and the customers.