J-K: Sambar deer dies after being hit by vehicle on national highway in Udhampur
By ANI | Published: January 29, 2023 02:23 PM 2023-01-29T14:23:38+5:30 2023-01-29T19:55:23+5:30
A Sambar deer died after it was hit by a vehicle near Bharat Nagar on the Jammu-Srinagar National highway in Udhampur during the intervening night of January 28 and January 29.
This is the second incident within two days on the Jammu-Srinagar National highway in Udhampur.
Several passengers were injured after a bus met with an accident in Udhampur on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Saturday.
The bus was en route to Jammu from Doda. The accident occurred at Sail Sallan on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.
The injured were shifted to the District hospital Udhampur.
"Six persons got injured and shifted to District Hospital," said Dr Vijay Basnotra, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Udhampur.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor