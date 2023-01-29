J-K: Sambar deer dies after being hit by vehicle on national highway in Udhampur

A Sambar deer died after it was hit by a vehicle near Bharat Nagar on the Jammu-Srinagar National highway in Udhampur during the intervening night of January 28 and January 29.

This is the second incident within two days on the Jammu-Srinagar National highway in Udhampur.

Several passengers were injured after a bus met with an accident in Udhampur on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Saturday.

The bus was en route to Jammu from Doda. The accident occurred at Sail Sallan on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The injured were shifted to the District hospital Udhampur.

"Six persons got injured and shifted to District Hospital," said Dr Vijay Basnotra, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Udhampur.

( With inputs from ANI )

