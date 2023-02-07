Maharashtra: Man hangs himself from skywalk in Kalyan

On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a skywalk in Maharashtra's Thane district.

An officer stated that the event occurred about 4 a.m. when the guy hung himself from the railing of the skywalk near Kalyan railway station.

Vitthal Misal, a Beed native, has been identified as the deceased. Inspector Pradip Patil of the MFC police station said the man called his relatives to tell them he was going to kill himself.

He stated that by the time personnel from the Government Reserve Police arrived at the scene, the victim had died. The deceased man's belongings contained a suicide note in which he said that no one should be held accountable for his death.