Indian envoy at UN highlights five core concepts of Gandhiji at 52nd session of Human Rights Council

Geneva [Switzerland], March 17 : Permanent Representative of India to the UN and other International Orgsations in Geneva, Ambassador Indra M Pandey on Friday highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's five core concepts i.e. Ahimsa, Satyagraha, Sarvodaya, Swaraj and Trusteeship, pointing out that they are also the core principles of the UN Charter and Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

Delivering a Joint Statement on 'Resonance of Thoughts & Values of Mahatma Gandhi in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights' at the Human Rights Council on behalf of India and 89 other States, he said that there is strong resonance in the universal values contained in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of the ideas and values espoused by Mahatma Gandhi, the global icon of non-violence.

Underlining that Gandhiji's advocacy of political, social and economic inclusion has been mfest in the Sustainable Development Goals, Ambassador Pandey emphasised that Gandhiji was a strong believer in the inclusion of women and girls, as well as persons in vulnerable situations, securing and upholding their rights and dignity.

Notably, the statement is open for co-sponsorship by more States until the end of the 52nd session of the Council.

The 52nd session of the Human Rights Council is being held from February 27 to April 04, 2023.

The Human Rights Council holds no fewer than three regular sessions a year, for a total of at least ten weeks. They take place in February-March, June-July and September-October. Sessions can be three, four or five weeks long, depending on the programme of work.

If one-third of the Member States requests it, the Human Rights Council can decide at any time to hold a special session to address human rights violations and emergencies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor