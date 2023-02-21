Three motorcycles stolen from the city

Aurangabad: Thieves stole three bikes from different parts of the city. Nagesh Hanumantrao Jadhav (Arihantnagar) parked his bullet (MH-20-EW-7032) in the parking lot of Yogiraj Apartment on February 14. The thief stole the bullet in the middle of the night. Rishikesh Saadhan Jadhav (TV Centre, Sudarshannagar) parked his two-wheeler (MH-28-BR-1146) in front of Thackeray Udyan on February 18 around 7 pm. The bike was stolen on the same night. Chetan Shamsundar Ladda (Udayanagar, Samarthnagar) had parked the two wheeler (MH-20-CC-0534) on January 22. Unidentified thief stole the bike. A case was registered in the concerned police stations.