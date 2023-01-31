Four killed in car-bus collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Four people were killed after a car collided with a luxury bus on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Dahanu area of Palghar district on Tuesday, police said.

The car was en route to Mumbai from Gujarat when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the bus coming from the opposite side, as per the Palghar police.

The incident took place at around 4 am on Tuesday morning. Four people died on spot.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor