Tescon Green acquires 4003 sq. meter land parcel in MIDC Nerul, Navi Mumbai

Tescon Green expects to complete the project within 3 years with an overall investment in excess of INR 175 Cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22: Tescon Green (Legacy of Vishwa Green Group) is pleased to announce an addition of a 4,003 sq. meter land parcel in Navi Mumbai’s MIDC Nerul location to its portfolio of assets, where it plans to develop a commercial complex.

The land parcel is located near D.Y Patil Cricket Stadium and is strategically surrounded by Banks, ITES, Logistic and commercial business park also close to Belapur court and other Government organizations with a close proximity to Luxury hotels like Taj Vivanta, Courtyard by Marriot and many more. It is also well-connected and 200 Meters from Sion Panvel Highway, 2 Km from Nerul, 1.5 Km from Juinagar station, 9 km from Navi Mumbai International airport location will allow easy access to APMC Market, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, JNPT Port and Mumbai’s major hubs of BKC and Nariman Point.

Tescon Green plans to develop the project within 3 years and the overall investment will be in excess of INR 175 Cr subject to the finalization of architectural plans and necessary approvals.

Mr. Siddharth Khanna, MD and CEO, Tescon Green Group, stated, “The unique fundamental advantages of this land parcel make it a promising candidate to become an eminent landmark. It is very rare to find a property that is main road-surrounded in Navi Mumbai, especially in such a well-connected and rapidly evolving location. This development is well-suited to become a prosperous business park.

Tescon Green is promoted by Siddharth Khanna. He is a second-generation entrepreneur with over two decades of experience in the textiles and real estate sectors. With an extensive understanding of business strategies, technological upgradation, and a working attitude of “Openness to Change”, he is the driving force behind Tescon Green. Having successfully delivered multiple award-winning projects in Navi Mumbai, he brings his vision of developing affordable luxury across commercial, residential and large-scale investment projects across the real estate sector.

The addition of this property to Tescon Green’s pipeline underscores its commitment to the Navi Mumbai market. Tescon Green is already developing another premium Business Park named “Plan M” located on Ikea Road, Navi Mumbai.

