Hunger strike by NCP workers demanding Sharad Pawar's return

The political landscape of Maharashtra was rocked by the recent announcement of the resignation of Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party. This development has caused a major upheaval in the corridors of power, leaving many political observers stunned.

During the launch of his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan centre in Mumbai, Sharad Pawar's sudden announcement of his resignation took everyone by surprise, including his party colleagues and supporters.

The news caused a wave of emotions among the gathered crowd, who were seen shedding tears and chanting slogans, urging him to reconsider his decision. The NCP workers went a step further and held a protest outside the YB Chavan Centre in the city.

In Thane, the NCP workers have intensified their protests by launching a hunger strike, refusing to end it until Sharad Pawar withdraws his resignation. Emotions ran high during the protest as the workers held up pictures of Pawar and chanted, "Sharad Pawar aage badho, hum tumhare saath hai."

NCP leader Jayant Patil also broke down and said, "Not just for Maharashtra Politics, it is important that he [Sharad Pawar] holds his position." He was being consoled by a visibly upset Anil Deshmukh.

However, Ajit Pawar strongly supported Sharad Pawar’s decision and urged party workers not to pressure him to reconsider his resignation.