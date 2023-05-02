After fight, with Kohli, Naveen Ul Haq's old video fighting with Shahid Afridi goes viral!

The rain-delayed, low-scoring game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants turned out to be a thrilling encounter in many ways. After RCB won the game by 18 runs, several moments stole the attention of the fans with Virat Kohli, Naveen Ul Haq and Gautam Gambhir engaging in a heated conversation.Kohli was also seen indulging in a heated conversation with former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir. Kohli could be seen being quite animated throughout the series after the LSG batter was getting dismissed during the chase. The last time that LSG and RCB clashed, it was Gambhir who was getting animated during the game. Gambhir had even gestured toward the Bengaluru crowd with a ‘shut up’ sign.

This is not the first time Naveen Ul Haq has been involved in a fight on the cricket pitch. For the unversed, the sixth match of the Sri Lankan Premier League (LPL) witnessed a heated exchanged between former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and young Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, after the Kandy Tuskers defeated Galle Gladiators by 25 runs. Naveen was seen hurling cuss words at Gladiators bowler Mohammed Amir during the face-off. A couple of senior Tuskers players, including Munaf Patel, tried to pull out the young Afghan bowler from the scuffle but the latter went on. After the game ended, Afridi and Naveen came across each other when the players from both sides were shaking hands. The Pakistan veteran was seen smiling until he asked Naveen what was he saying to Amir. In reply, the young Afghan pacer notably replied disrespectfully after which turned Afridi furious. The video of the incident was later shared on Youtube.