IPL 2024: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir Share Friendly Chat Ahead of KKR vs RCB clash (Watch Video)

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir and Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli were seen engaged in a friendly conversation during a practice session at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

A video posted by the Knight Riders on Twitter showed Kohli animatedly gesturing while the two spoke. KKR captioned the video and wrote, “Jhappi laga liya. Masala khatam, Things we love to see on a cricket field.”

Jhappi laga liya. Masala khatam 😋



Things we love to see on a cricket field 💜❤️ pic.twitter.com/XDvpGyLcQ2 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 20, 2024

This comes after a recent warm embrace between the duo when their teams met earlier in the tournament, dispelling any lingering tension from a heated exchange during IPL 2023.

On the field, both teams are coming off defeats in their last outings. Royal Challengers Bangalore are in a precarious position, having won only one of their seven matches. Another loss could put them on the verge of elimination. Their most recent setback was a high-scoring defeat to the SunRisers Hyderabad.

The Knight Riders, despite suffering two losses in six matches, are comfortably placed in second position. However, the two-time champions will be looking to address their bowling concerns after failing to defend a target of 223 against the Rajasthan Royals.

The Knight Riders had previously defeated the Royal Challengers convincingly when the two teams met earlier this season.

