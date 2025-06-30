Chinese Drone Airlifts Man Stuck in Guangxi Floods; Video Goes Viral

A man trapped in floodwaters in the Guangxi region of China was rescued by a drone in a dramatic operation that has stunned netizens worldwide. A viral video shows the man being airlifted by a small drone after heavy rainfall caused severe flooding in the area. The video, said to be from last Tuesday (June 24), shows the man stranded on the rooftop of a house, calling for help. Rescue boats were unable to reach him due to strong flood currents. A drone was then deployed, and he was airlifted in no time, according to a report by The Telegraph UK.

Several videos circulating online show how the man’s neighbour, who saw him calling for help from the roof of his crumbling two-storey house in the city of Liuzhou, devised a rescue plan using his agricultural drone.

Drone Rescues Man Trapped in Floodwaters in China

Drone saves man from China's #floods!

In Liuzhou, S #China's Guangxi, a man trapped by rising waters was airlifted to safety by #drone after rescue boats couldn't reach him. #techpic.twitter.com/RC6CMW9DQI — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) June 30, 2025

Also Read | Shimla House Collapse Video: 5-Storey Building Collapses Like Pack of Cards; Red Alert in Himachal Pradesh.

According to a Times of India report, the drone was capable of carrying weights of up to 100 kg and was normally used to lift bricks and cement in agricultural fields. Local media reported that the neighbour, identified as Lai, fashioned a makeshift harness by tying a sandbag to one end of the drone’s lifting rope and attaching a safety buckle.

He flew the drone to the man and instructed him over the phone to sit on the sandbag and secure his hands and feet to the drone’s rope using the safety buckle. In the footage, the drone can be seen flying at a height of 65 feet while the man dangles below. The drone manoeuvred through trees and pylons before safely lowering the man onto the road.