Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared a light-hearted moment with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant during Team India’s celebration of the one-year anniversary of their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. The celebration was held in Birmingham on Sunday, June 29. It marked one year since India ended their ICC trophy drought in the West Indies with a historic title win. The BCCI shared a video of the occasion on its social media platforms.

Watch Video Here:

In Birmingham, bringing in one-year anniversary of #TeamIndia's T20 World Cup 🏆 Triumph!



Core memory 🥹 pic.twitter.com/FUUjbKdnHN — BCCI (@BCCI) June 29, 2025

During the event, players gathered around two cakes that read “Team India” and “Champions T20 WC 2024.” The mood was cheerful as teammates joked and pushed each other to cut the cake first. In the end Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj stepped forward after Arshdeep Singh encouraged them.

In the middle of the celebration, Pant teased Jadeja by joking that the team was also celebrating the one-year anniversary of his retirement from T20 internationals. "Happy retirement to Jaddu bhai, ek saal ho gya (it's been one year)," Rishabh said. Jadeja responded quickly with a smile and said, “Ek hi format se liya hai abhi,” meaning he has retired from only one format so far. His reply left the players in laughter

Jadeja, who retired from T20 internationals after India’s title win in 2024, had played 74 T20Is. He scored 515 runs and took 54 wickets during a 15-year career in the shortest format. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had also announced their T20I retirements on the same day.

The Indian squad is currently in Birmingham preparing for the match at Edgbaston, which begins Wednesday, July 2.