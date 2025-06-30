Mumbai Metro Yellow Line: Alert Station Staff Prevents Possible Mishap as Toddler Walks Out Before Doors Close

In a CCTV footage of a metro station that recently surfaced on the internet, a station attendant who was alert enough prevented a child from getting lost. The station attendant at the Bangur Nagar Metro Station on the Yellow Line - 2 asked the pilot to stop the train and reopen the doors because a two-year-old child strayed outside. The incident took place at 4:24 pm on Sunday. In the video, it is seen that a child playfully steps out of the metro, and the doors close immediately. Right before the metro leaves the station, the attendant spots the child leaving the metro and asks the pilot to stop and open the door. He rushes to the spot and makes sure that the child boards the metro and returns to his family member. After ensuring the child’s safety, he asks the pilot to start the train.

A quick-thinking metro staff member Sanket Chodankar at Bangur Nagar station on Mumbai Metro’s Yellow Line 2 helped prevent a potential mishap when a 2-year-old accidentally stepped out of a train just as the doors were closing. pic.twitter.com/gmANyQvhob — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) June 30, 2025

All the metro stations on this line have screen doors in addition to the train doors. As the staff member intervened quickly, both doors were opened, and the toddler was handed to his family.

A spokesperson of the Mumbai Metro said, “Nobody anticipated that a two-year-old would exit the train by himself as the doors were shutting at Goregaon's Bangur Nagar Metro Station. However, a possible accident was avoided by our Station Attendant, Sanket Chodankar's keen observation. Within seconds, Sanket called for the train operator to reopen the doors and hurried to make sure the child was safe.”

The spokesperson further added that the daily commutes on the Maha Mumbai Metro are safe because of the metro staff’s attention to detail and commitment to passenger safety. To guarantee that people travel via metro every day in safety and comfort, Maha Mumbai Metro employees are highly qualified to meet all passenger needs.