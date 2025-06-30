Mumbai Weather Update: City to Witness Light Rain, Thunderstorms Today; AQI at Moderate Level

Today, the weather in Mumbai is expected to be cloudy, with a possibility of light rainfall. The sunrise time was 6:05 am, and the sun is likely to set at 7:20 pm. The humidity in the climate is expected to be around 83%. Yesterday, the minimum temperature in Mumbai was 26 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 29 degrees Celsius. Humidity was 77% in the morning. The minimum temperature today will be around 27 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be 29 degrees Celsius.

The weather department predicts that the city is expected to experience light rains that will be accompanied by thunderstorms. It also stated that the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 74, which indicates that the air quality of the city falls under the moderate category.

People who have breathing issues or are less sensitive to air pollution might have to face a few problems. When there is a lot of pollution in the air, the air quality deteriorates, and the AQI goes up. An AQI less than 50 indicates that the air quality is good, while an AQI over 300 indicates that the air quality is hazardous.

Weather Forecast For Upcoming Days:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for July 2. IMD has issued an orange alert for Raigad district and predicts that the region will be hit with heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 2. From June 30 to July 3, the meteorological department issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts.

At 7 am today, IMD also issued a nowcast warning, predicting that during the next three to four hours, isolated locations in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Mumbai, Nashik, Nandurbar, Nanded, Beed, Jalna, Dhule, Parbhani, Hingoli, Dharashiv, and Pune will likely experience light to moderate periods of rain.