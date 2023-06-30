Eknath Shinde claims Thackeray-led Sena ruled BMC for decades, now protesting corruption

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, claimed that the Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, had governed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for decades and that it was now planning a march in protest of corruption inside the same civic body.

He claimed at a press conference here that the Shiv Sena, led by Thackeray, exceeded all limits of corruption when it held control of the BMC. After disobeying Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, Shinde, who was at the time a senior Sena politician and cabinet minister, entered office as chief minister exactly one year ago.

Shiv Sena (UBT) looted the citizens of Mumbai for more than two decades and deprived them of basic amenities, he said, adding that it did not spare even COVID-19 victims. Now these same people are planning a morcha (protest march) on the civic body tomorrow. This is ulta chor kotwal ko dante (thief censuring policeman), the chief minister said.

Body bags for those who died due to COVID-19 were purchased for Rs 5,000 in Mumbai whereas in Thane they were procured for about Rs 300 apiece, he claimed. People of the state wanted a BJP-Shiv Sena government in November 2019 (after the Assembly elections results) and our 50 MLAs took a decision for the state last year and the Devendra Fadnavis- led BJP supported us. People of the state are happy with us, Shinde said.

When the state government and Centre are like-minded, development takes place at a double speed. The Marathwada water grid project will also get the Centre's approval soon, the chief minister said.