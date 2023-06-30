ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: In numbers

Harare [Zimbabwe], June 30 : Zimbabwe veteran Sean Williams is enjoying one of the best runs in ODI cricket history, making records tumble with his performances in the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers being held at his home country.

Williams extended his red-hot form streak to three centuries in five innings with 142 during his side's Super Six match against Oman. Now he has scored 532 runs in the tournament and is the leading run-scorer in the tournament by a mile.

With scores of 174, 102*, 91 and 23 before his third ton of the tournament, Williams has compiled the third-most runs by a batter in five consecutive innings and sits behind two modern-day greats of the game.

Virat Kohli holds the record with 596 ODI runs in five innings for India, with Pakistan's Babar Azam coming in second with 537.

Williams' amazing success has propelled the hosts to the verge of qualifying for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India, but he is only one of the numerous standouts at the Zimbabwe competition.

Sikandar Raza, Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka, and Logan van Beek of the Netherlands have also beaten or equalled milestones, putting their teams in contention for a position in the showcase event later this year.

Here are some of the men's ODIs records that have been made and milestones that have been achieved at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier:

-Zimbabwe

532: Sean Williams scores third most runs in five consecutive ODI innings.

54: Sikandar Raza's quick-fire century off 54 balls against Netherlands is the fastest century by a Zimbabwean in ODIs. Raza had earlier claimed the record from Sean Williams who reached a ton off 70 balls against Nepal earlier in the tournament.

8: Raza blasted eight sixes in his 102* against the Netherlands, tying Brendan Taylor for the most maximums in Zimbabwe innings in 2018.

174: Sean Williams' ton against the USA was his greatest ODI score and the third-highest individual score for Zimbabwe.

26: Sean Williams' five sixes and 21 fours against the United States were the most by a Zimbabwean hitter in an ODI inning.

8: Sean Williams has three tons in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023, and he currently has the second-most ODI hundreds for Zimbabwe, trailing only Brendan Taylor's eleven.

7: Sikandar Raza has now tied Alistair Campbell for third most ODI century for Zimbabwe.

4500: Sean Williams becomes the sixth Zimbabwe player to reach 4,500 ODI runs.

4000: Sikandar Raza becomes the eighth Zimbabwe batter to reach 4,000 ODI runs.

304: Zimbabwe beat USA by 304 runs for the second-largest ODI victory margin in terms of runs, which is only behind India's 317-run triumph over Sri Lanka earlier this year.

408: Zimbabwe's total against the USA is their highest ever total in the 50-over format and their first time past the 400 mark.

319: Zimbabwe's run-chase victory over the Netherlands was their third-highest ever.

-Sri Lanka

3: During his blistering start to the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, Wanindu Hasaranga equaled Pakistan great Waqar Younis' record for the most consecutive five-wicket hauls in ODIs.

6: Wanindu Hasaranga claimed his best ODI numbers of 6/24 against the UAE, and the third-highest performance by a Sri Lanka spinner in ODIs.

18: Wanindu Hasaranga has been the most effective bowler in the competition thus far, taking 18 wickets at an 8.8 average.

10: Sri Lanka's 10-wicket victory over Oman was their sixth time chasing a target with all wickets intact, and their third-best in terms of balls remaining (210).

355: Sri Lanka's tally against the UAE was their eighth ODI total of 350 or more runs.

-Scotland

289: Scotland's total against Ireland was their fourth-highest successful run chase in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

320: Scotland's total against Oman was the seventh-highest in ODI history.

127: Richard Berrington scored 127 runs in a class innings against the UAE, setting a new career high.

5: Chris Greaves recorded a career-high 5/53 in the match against Oman.

-Netherlands

30: Logan van Beek's runs for the Netherlands against the West Indies are the most ever scored by a team in a Super Over in international cricket.

374: The Netherlands total against the West Indies is the fourth-highest in an ODI second innings, and the Netherlands total overall in ODIs.

68: Teja Nidamanuru scored his century in the Netherlands' quickest ODI in just 68 balls.

1115: Scott Edwards has become the Netherlands' third-highest ODI run-scorer.

-West Indies

374: West Indies' score against the Netherlands is currently their third-highest in one-day internationals and second-highest while batting first.

63: Nicholas Pooran scored a century in 63 balls, making him the West Indies' third-fastest ODI century hitter.

60: Alzarri Joseph became the West Indian player with the 100 ODI wickets in the quickest time, taking three figures in 60 matches.

15: Shai Hope became the only fourth West Indies batter to smash 15 or more ODI centuries

158: Jason Holder now has clinched sixth-most wickets for the West Indies in the 50-over format

-Oman

285: Oman's score against Ireland is now their most successful ODI chase total, and their third-highest total in all ODIs.

2: Kashyap Prajapati's century against Zimbabwe made him only the fourth Oman hitter to record multiple ODI hundreds.

318: Oman's total against Zimbabwe was their highest in an ODI second innings.

4: In the game against Scotland, Bilal Khan picked up his fourth five-wicket haul in ODIs. He is the only bowler from Oman to have multiple five-fors in the format.

-Ireland

349: Ireland's score against the UAE ranks second in ODIs and is their highest when batting first.

138: Ireland's victory over the UAE is currently their second-largest victory margin in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) by runs, trailing only a 226-run victory also over the UAE.

162: Following his personal record of 177 against Canada, Paul Stirling's performance against the UAE is currently the second-highest individual total for Ireland in ODIs.

152: The second Irish player to appear in 150 or more ODIs is Paul Stirling.

103: After Kevin O'Brien, George Dockrell is the first male Irish cricketer to reach and surpass 100 wickets in ODIs.

91: Dockrell's 91* from 89 balls against Oman is currently the highest ODI score of his career.

-Nepal

50: Rohit Paudel, who is just 20 years old, is the first player from Nepal to play in 50 ODIs.

23: Aasif Sheikh, with 20 catches and three stumpings, has overtaken all other Nepali wicketkeepers in terms of ODI dismissals.

-United States of America

101: After his undefeated century against the West Indies, Gajanand Singh became the seventh American player to record an ODI century.

100: Shayan Jahangir, who defeated Nepal, became the seventh American batsman to record an ODI century.

-United Arab Emirates

57: As of right moment, Junaid Siddique has taken the fourth-most ODI wickets of any UAE bowler.

53: For the UAE, Vriitya Aravind has participated in the fourth-most ODIs.

