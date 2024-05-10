Arvind Kejriwal Released From Tihar Jail After SC Grants Him Interim Bail in Delhi Excise Policy Case (Watch Video)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has been released from Tihar Jail on Friday, May 10, 2024, after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail until June 1 in connection with the money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy.

The relief comes with specific conditions, including a prohibition on Kejriwal visiting the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal released from Delhi's Tihar Jail after being granted interim bail in Delhi excise policy case



The Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1. pic.twitter.com/Qw80ugnehO — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2024

Read Also | Delhi Court Frames Charges Against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Sexual Harassment Case

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta ruled that Kejriwal must surrender on June 2. While granting interim bail, the top court imposed strict conditions on the Delhi Chief Minister. He is prohibited from interacting with any witnesses involved in the case or accessing official files related to the investigation. Additionally, CM Kejriwal is barred from making any public comments regarding his role in the ongoing legal proceedings.

The court's order also stated that Kejriwal must refrain from signing official files unless it is deemed necessary to obtain clearance or approval from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.