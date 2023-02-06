Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani will have babies in two years predicts expert Tarot Card reader

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot and ahead of their wedding, tarot card reader Divya Pandit spoke to a news portal and shared forecasts. She also spoke about how compatible the soon-to-be-married couple is. She said that Sidharth is steady and there is no downtime for him. Meanwhile, Kiara has a "motherly or wife-type" vibe. Talking about their married life, she told India Today, “Their marriage will be long-term one They are like simple people. Kiara will be lucky for Sidharth. He will have a production house soon. Kiara will be a good wife. The kids will come in two years.”

“Sidharth thinks a lot . He overthinks at times. He should do less of that. Kiara needs to let things go. This is good transformation time. There is a lot of support from Sidharth’s family,” said Divya. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony tomorrow. The guests have arrived and the wedding festivities have already begun at Suryagarh. Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, Shahid Kapoor and Manish Malhotra are among the other stars invited to the royal affair.The couple's sangeet and mehendi functions will be held today after a welcome lunch. They will have their haldi ceremony tomorrow morning. After taking pheras in the evening, the duo will have a reception bash. Reports also say that the actors will host a grand reception in Mumbai for their celebrity friends.