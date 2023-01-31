Online registration for TAIT commenced

Aurangabad:

The Maharashtra State Council of Education (MSCE) started online registration for Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT)-2022 on Tuesday for the recruitment of school teachers. Those candidates who have qualified Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MahaTET) are eligible to apply for the test. The recruitment process began after the five years duration. The last TAIT was conducted in 2017. The last date for registration is February 8. For details one may visit the portal of MSCE

Box

Keep ready scanned photo, signature

Before applying online, a candidate will be required to have a scanned image of the photograph and signature as per the prescribed specifications. The photo file size should be between 20kb–50 kb (200 x 230 pixels) while the signature image should be in jpg format between 10 kb-20 kb size.

Box

Left thumb impression

The applicant has to put his left thumb impression on white paper with black or blue ink. The file should be in jpg format and the size 20 KB – 50 KB.

box

Hand-written declaration

A candidate needs to submit hand written declaration in English clearly on white paper with black or blue ink. The file should be 50 KB–100 KB in size and in jpg form.

box

TAIT -2022 schedule

--Test will be held from February 22 to March 3,2023

-- Last date of registration & fee payment is February 8, 2023.