Grammys 2023: Harry Styles strikes the right chord with rainbow outfit

Harry Styles turned up looking like a burst of vibrance and colours at the 65th Grammys in Los Angeles.

Harry was spotted at the Grammys red carpet earlier today and he looked absolutely amazing.

His sense of style is unique and he makes sure to show us that every time he steps out. For the Grammys this year, Harry wore a glittery rainbow jumpsuit. With the low neckline, Harry flaunted his body fully of tattoos and he looked quite hot!

Check out photos here:

Harry will be performing at the event today. He joins previously announced GRAMMY performers Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith.

His album 'Harry's House' is nominated in six categories - Record of the Year ("As It Was"); Album of the Year (Harry's House); Song of the Year ("As It Was"); Best Pop Solo Performance ("As It Was"), a category he won at the 2021 GRAMMYs; Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry's House); and Best Music Video ("As It Was").

This year's award show is being hosted by Trevor Noah.

According to Variety, Beyonce leads the 2023 Grammy Awards with nine nominations, and if she wins four trophies on Sunday, she would become the most-awarded solo artist in Grammy history. Three Grammys would tie her for the most in Grammy history. She's up for record of the year, song of the year, album of the year, and other honours, including three of the night's top prizes.

Kendrick Lamar comes in second with eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile both have seven. Future, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, and Randy Merrill are all nominated for six awards.

Beyonce, Adele, Styles, Lamar, and Lizzo are expected to be the night's top contenders for the record, album, and song of the year. Bad Bunny also earned a name for himself with "Un Verano Sin Ti," the first Latin album nominated for album of the year. Anitta, Omar Apollo, DOMi and JD Beck, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Latto, Mneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle, and Wet Leg are among the best new artists.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor