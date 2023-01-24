'Digi-Dost' Chatbot to assist people in J&K in availing digital services

Jammu, Jan 24 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Tuesday launched a digital initiative of providing chat bot-aided assistance to applicants making online applications for different services through e-UNNAT platform, officials said.

Dr Mehta complimented the IT Department and the local chapter of NIC for developing this facility for public, and impressed upon them to take it to the next level so that it guides people about the timelines and methods for applying for specific services.

Noting chatbots like Alexa and Siri have been very successful and should actually guide them in upgrading the 'Digidost', he underscored the need of including all the instructions, methods, requirements and information about making applications for the benefit of service seekers.

The Chief Secretary further stated that in order to assess the satisfaction level of public about the quality of services, an IVRS based feedback should be taken from the applicants. He remarked that the same should subsequently be upgraded by establishment of a call centre for providing all kinds of assistance to the public.

The meeting was informed that 387 services have been integrated with e-Unnat now. It was further revealed that in coming days more than 400 services would be on boarded with this platform.

