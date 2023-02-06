Pune: 1 killed, 2 injured after controlled blasting at Kharadi construction site goes awry

A 23-year-old worker was killed and three others were injured during controlled blasting at a construction site in Pune’s Kharadi area at 10.30pm on February 2.

Immediately after the incident, injured workers were shifted to a nearby hospital where Sheikh was declared dead. Chaudhari sustained a fracture to his shoulder bone, said police officials.

Sidhanath Khandekar, assistant police inspector said, As soon as the incident happened,our team rushed to the spot and offered necessary help. During investigation it was found that the contractor and his team did not taken proper precautions while coding blasting, hence we have booked them under relevant sections.

The Chandanagar police have booked contractor Schin Dilip Atpadkar, his worker Gautam Mandal and Dipak Marskole.