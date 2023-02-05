Delhi court orders Shikhar Dhawan’s ex-wife to stop making defamatory allegations against the cricketer

A family court in New Delhi recently ordered cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's estranged wife Aesha Mukerji not to post anything defamatory against the cricketer on social media or speak anything to the press or his friends, relatives or any other person, which could tarnish his reputation.

The judge, Harish Kumar added that the court restrains the estranged wife and can’t make any further claims to the media and to her friends. For the unversed, she is allegedly making threats to Shikhar about ruining his life.“Reputation of a person is dear to everyone and is considered as property of highest degree because materialistic property can be regained after loss but reputation cannot be regained once damaged. Therefore, it has got to be protected. However, it is equally true that if anyone has lawful grievance against someone, he or she cannot be restrained from venting out his or her grievance to concerned authority,” the judge said in the order passed on February 1.

“Therefore, in these circumstances, she is hereby restrained till further order from circulating any of her grievance against Dhawan or her version of the dispute involved herein or the alleged defamatory and false material against the him, to social media, to print media or to any other’ forum or to friends, relatives or colleagues of the parties,” the judge added. India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha Mukherjee parted ways after eight years of marriage in 2021. Ayesha, a kickboxer by profession, married Shikhar in 2012 and the two have a kid named Zoravar. Ayesha was only eight years old when she moved from Kolkata to Australia. Previously, Ayesha was married to an Australian businessman, with whom she has two children. Aliyah (born in the year 2000) and Rhea, born in 2005.