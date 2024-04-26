Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heat Wave Conditions for East and South Peninsular India Over Next Five Days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that East and South Peninsular India will likely experience persistent heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over the next five days.

According to recent forecasts, a new bout of rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds, is expected over the Western Himalayan Region from the 26th to the 29th of April, 2024. Similarly, the plains of Northwest India are likely to experience similar weather conditions from the 26th to the 28th of April, 2024.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely to continue over East and south Peninsular India during next 5 days. pic.twitter.com/EVgmphnQ1R — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 26, 2024

During the period of 27th to 29th April, 2024, isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad. Additionally, Himachal Pradesh is expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall on the 29th of April, 2024.

Mumbai is bracing for a dangerous heatwave expected to grip the city starting tomorrow, with temperatures soaring to potentially life-threatening levels. According to recent data and heat maps, Kalyan is forecasted to experience scorching temperatures between 43 to 44 degrees Celsius, while Navi Mumbai will face a high of 41 degrees Celsius

