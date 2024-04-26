Mumbai Heatwave: City Braces for Scorching Temperatures From April 27–30

Mumbai is bracing for a dangerous heatwave expected to grip the city starting tomorrow, with temperatures soaring to potentially life-threatening levels. According to recent data and heat maps, Kalyan is forecasted to experience scorching temperatures between 43 to 44 degrees Celsius, while Navi Mumbai will face a high of 41 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, Panvel and Thane are expected to sizzle at 42 degrees Celsius each, with Santacruz not far behind at 38 to 39 degrees Celsius. Authorities are advising residents to take necessary precautions, stating the importance of staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and seeking refuge in cooler spaces where feasible.

27-30 April, 2024

Deadly heatwave for Mumbai from tomorrow 📈



Numbers are out, along with the heat map!



Stay hydrated, drink lots of water, avoid heading outdoors if possible during noon hours! ☀️… pic.twitter.com/nVWLfdaa4T — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) April 26, 2024

April is proving to be hotter than May this year in Mumbai, as reported by local meteorological sources. Active westerlies indicate no heatwave predictions for the upcoming month.



