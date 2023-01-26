Shimla: Governor Rajendra Arlekar unfurls the tricolour at Ridge on R-Day

74th Republic Day was celebrated with gaiety and fervour across Himachal Pradesh on Thursday with a state-level function being organised in Shimla where Governor Rajendra Arlekar unfurled the national flag.

The Governor inspected the parade and took a salute from a march past, led by Parade Commander Lieutenant Karan Gogna from 22, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.

Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also present on the occasion.

The contingents of the Army, Indo-Tibet Border Police, the Himachal Pradesh Armed Police, Uttarakhand Police, State Police, Home Guards, Fire Services and Himachal Pradesh Postal Services, Disaster Management, ex-servicemen, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme Cadets, Bharat Scout and Guide performed the march past on the occasion of Republic Day.

Tableaux highlighting various development activities of different departments were also presented on the occasion.

The artists of Information and Public Relations performed a skit based on the decision taken by the present State Government for the welfare of the people and the weaker section of society.

The troupes from Chamba and Hamirpur districts, Government Senior Secondary School, and a cultural troupe from Kinnaur were part of the cultural performances.

Besides troupes sponsored by North Zone Cultural Center from Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir also performed on the occasion. The mesmerizing performance of the police band was the main attraction of the event.

Tableaux of the State Tourism Department was given the first prize of Rs. 10,000.

The Governor also presented the prizes to all the participants in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Giving the message of 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao', the Governor and the Chief Minister appealed to voluntarily contribute towards 'Sukh-Ashray Kosh'.

( With inputs from ANI )

