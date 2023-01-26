Indian Embassy in Russia celebrates 74th Republic Day

The Indian Embassy in Russia celebrated India's 74th Republic Day and started with the national flag's unfurling.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Embassy said that India's Ambassador to Russia, Pavan Kapoor delivered the speech and read President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation on occasion.

President Murmu's address noted the encouraging progress made by India, on the economic front to achieve Mahatma Gandhi's ideal of 'Sarvodaya' or the upliftment of all, despite global economic uncertainties.

The President's message also underscored that India's Presidency of the G20 is an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism for shaping a better world and a better future.

Sharing a glimpse from the celebration, the Indian embassy further stated that ambassador Kapoor interacted with the Indian diaspora including students.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended greetings on Republic Day. In a statement shared on the Kremlin website, Putin lauded India's "substantial contribution to ensuring international stability and security" and addressing issues related to regional and global agenda.

The Russian President was quoted as saying in the statement, "India's achievements in the economic, social, scientific, technological and other spheres are widely known. Your country is making a substantial contribution to ensuring international stability and security and to addressing vital issues on the regional and global agenda."

Putin stressed that Russia has set a high value on the privileged strategic ties between the two countries. He expressed confidence in Russia and India working together to ensure the continued growth of "mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation" in all sectors.

"We set a high value on the relations of privileged strategic partnership between our states. I am confident that by working together we can ensure the continued growth of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all areas. This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and India," Putin was quoted as saying further in the statement posted on the Kremlin website.

The Russian Embassy in India also extended greetings on Republic Day. Taking to its official Twitter handle, Russian Embassy posted, "Wishing a very happy #RepublicDay to all our Indian friends!"

( With inputs from ANI )

