Delhi LG invites Kejriwal for meeting on Friday

New Delhi, Jan 26 Amid the ongoing tussle between AAP government and Lt Governor V.K. Saxena over several issues including sending teachers to Finland for training, LG Saxena has invited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a meeting on Friday at 4 p.m.

The LG has called Kejriwal with his cabinet ministers and 10 MLAs at Raj Niwas. "LG VK Saxena has asked CM Arvind Kejriwal to come and see him with his cabinet ministers and any of the 10 MLAs tomorrow at 4 p.m. at Raj Niwas," said the LG office.

In a letter to Lt Governor on January 20, Kejriwal had proposed him to meet as per his convenience. During the recently concluded Delhi Assembly Winter Session, Kejriwal had protested along with party's MLAs to meet LG on teachers' training.

Along with mayoral polls, the CM and the LG have locked horns over the issues of Delhi's government teachers sending to Finland for training purposes. After the LG rejected the files on the ground of 'Cost Benefits Analysis', Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has sent the file again for LG's approval.

In the proposal moved this time, the Deputy CM had noted, "The Government has examined proposals from all aspects, including cost benefit analysis and finds it essential to improve the quality of education. If the CM and Education Minister have decided to send their teachers abroad, then how can LG scuttle it by repeatedly raising flimsy objections. It is against democracy and the Constitution that an unelected individual is deciding and altering almost every decision of a democratically elected government."

