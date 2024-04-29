BJP Leader Files Defamation Case Against CM Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi Before Delhi Court

A court in Delhi received a criminal complaint on Monday against Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, and his AAP associate Atishi. They have been accused of defaming members of the BJP party, as stated in the complaint.

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, the media head of the BJP's Delhi unit, lodged the complaint before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tanya Bamniyal. The court scheduled the matter for recording pre-summoning evidence on May 4.

The complaint alleged that the two Aam Aadmi Party leaders made “false, fabricated, and manipulated statements”, accusing the BJP of trying to buy and poach AAP MLAs and topple the state government, “with a malafide intention to lower BJP's and its workers' reputation in general public”

The complaint alleged that Arvind Kejriwal and his colleagues make malicious and scandalous statements to defame the BJP and its members, aiming to gain political advantage. It further claimed that they utilize press conferences to disseminate false statements, fully aware that such news would be widely circulated on social media platforms. The complaint stated that as an MLA and a Minister in the government of NCT of Delhi, Kejriwal holds significant influence, thus amplifying the impact of these statements.

