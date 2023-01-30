JSP foundation to construct 100 bedded multispeciality hospital at Angul

Fulfilling its commitment for improving healthcare facility for people of Angul, JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), laid the Foundation Stone for a 100 bedded Multispeciality hospital at Jindal Nagar, Angul.

"Service to Humanity is service to God. Building ultra-modern hospitals and Quality Schools for the Community is embedded in JSP's mission of improving the Human Development Index. A well-equipped modern hospital is a necessity for delivering quality health care to People at large in Angul Region. With the establishment of Jindal Aarogyam Hospital with several specialties, this dream of ours will soon be a big reality". Jindal further stressed upon preventive health care, change in food habits, switching over to millets, regular sleep and exercise and lifestyle changes. One can ensure holistic health care for self and minimise incidence of hospitalisation if a healthy lifestyle is adopted with healthy habits," Said Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel & Power in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion Chairperson, JSP Foundation Shallu Jindal said, "Jindal Aarogyam Hospital will be fully equipped to provide advanced medical services in various specialities like Medicine, Surgery, Paediatrics, Gynaecology, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Orthopaedics, Dental and other specialties so that people of Angul need not go to other cities for Medical Treatment. Medical treatment in this hospital will be provided at a very affordable cost. I am sure this hospital will benefit people of not only Angul but also from neighbouring districts." "JSP Foundation is looking forward to cover the families in Plant periphery villages under group health insurance programme in subsequent years," added Jindal.

Jindal Aarogyam Hospital, in addition to the modern allopathic health care system, will also provide integrated treatment in Naturopathy and Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga etc.

Jindal Aarogyam Hospital is expected to be operational in next 18 months and will provide state of the art medical services in 17 specialised areas. These are Medicine, Paediatrics, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Cardiology, ENT, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Endocrinology, Urology, Radiology, Pathology, Dentistry, Ophthalmology and Physiotherapy.

All kinds of basic and advanced pathological and radiological diagnosis services such as biochemistry, ultrasound, ECG, X-ray, CT Scan and others will also be available in the hospital.

The hospital will also have a 'Burn and Trauma care centre 'for treatment of accident and burn related cases. People will be provided all these services at an affordable cost.

