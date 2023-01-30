J&K LG reviews preparedness for 3rd Khelo India Winter Games

Jammu, Jan 30 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday reviewed preparation for the 3rd Khelo India Winter Games scheduled to begin on February 10.

Briefed by senior officials on the progress of preparatory works assigned to the respective departments, he directed the officials to complete all pending works expeditiously and to ensure that all the facilities meet the international standards.

"The promotional campaign of the winter games should be stepped up to generate enthusiasm among sports lovers," Sinha said.

The meeting was informed that this edition of Khelo India Winter Games is expecting around 1,800 players, officials, dignitaries, and media persons from across the country.

For the first time, an online registration portal with feedback mechanism and customised mobile app has been developed, and hoardings with QR Code are being installed enroute to facilitate the participating sportspersons and the visitors.

"Khelo India Winter Games is an occasion not only to celebrate sporting excellence but also the spirit of camaraderie among sportspersons of the country. It is an opportunity for us to showcase J&K's culture, warm hospitality and our organisational capabilities," the Lt Governor said.

