400 days left for Lok Sabha elections, spread word of our good work: PM Modi tells ministers

With the Lok Sabha elections little more than a year away, job losses in the tech sector hurting the middle classes and food inflation pinching the poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked his ministers to communicate his government's schemes to the people effectively, especially to the middle classes.

Modi made this statement on Sunday during the council of ministers meeting, where various presentations in this area were made.The statement comes only a few days after the prime minister instructed BJP officials to engage people "from all strata of society" throughout the course of the next 400 days leading up to the next general election, TOI reported.According to sources, the PM mentioned at the meeting how welfare programmes like the PM Awas Yojna Ujjwala and the free distribution of food to over 81 crore people have helped the poor from all castes, religions, and geographical areas.

"There is a need to spread these good works done by the government in the past eight-and-a-half years. We are guided by the principle of 'antyodaya' (taking benefits to the poorest of the poor). While doing so, there has been huge investment in physical and social infrastructure. The PM said we can take all these to the people," TOI reported citing a source.