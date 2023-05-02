Speeding car claims life of woman in Southeast Delhi

New Delhi, May 2 In a tragic incident, a speeding car hit and killed a 45-year-old woman in the Kalkaji area of Southeast Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said that the incident occurred on Monday night and the deceased was identified as Guddi, a resident of Kalkaji Mandir area.

According to police, a police control room call about an accident in front of Gate No 2 of Kalkaji Mandir was received at around 7:57 p.m following which a police team rushed to the spot.

On reaching, the woman was found dead.

"A Hyundai Verna car was also found in accidental condition. The driver of the offending vehicle identified as Sameer Shah (28), a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, has been arrested," said a senior police official.

"The body of the deceased has been shifted to AIIMS hospital and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered," the official added.



ssh/uk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor