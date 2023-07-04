Father’s Day celebrated at The Evolver's Nest

Chhatrapati Sambhajiinagar:

The Evolver's Nest Preschool recently celebrated Father's Day with a joyous and enchanting storytelling event. The teachers brought beloved tales such as the Axe and Woodcutter, Three Little Pigs, Shravan Kumar, and King Harishchandra to life, captivating both fathers and children. The event culminated in heartwarming performances, with fathers dancing and singing for their kids, highlighting the profound bond between fathers and their children.