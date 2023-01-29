Over 61 K teachers to decide 14 candidates' fate Teachers Constituency polls
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 29, 2023 09:25 PM 2023-01-29T21:25:02+5:30 2023-01-29T21:25:02+5:30
Aurangabad: A total of 61,529 candidates will exercise their franchise in Marathwada Teachers Constituency elections to be held at 227 polling stations in the eight districts of the region between 8 am and 4 pm, on January 30.
There are 14 candidates in the fray. The counting of votes will be held in MIDC Chikalthana on February 2.
Candidates supported by political parties and organisations along with independents have made the fight multi-corner. The campaign ended on Saturday evening and the top candidates are focusing on secret meetings.
The officers from the administration left for the polling stations with ballot boxes and other materials at 11 am today. There are 227 polling stations in eight districts.
After the voting, all the ballot boxes will be sealed and sent to the strong room at the counting centre in Chikalthana under police security.
The counting of votes will begin on the morning of February 2. There are 53 polling stations in Aurangabad followed by Jalna (15), Parbhani (18), Hingoli (12), Nanded (30), Beed (34), Latur (40) and Osmanabad (25).
The uninterrupted videography and webcasting will be done at the polling station. There will be preferential voting.
The votes will be mixed before the counting commences to keep confidentiality about the candidate's votes.
Box
District wise voters
The district and gender-wise voters in Marathwada are as follows;
District ---- Male - Female - Total Voters
Aurangabad – 8,705 – 5,219- 13,924
Jalna – 4,186 - 851 – 5,037
Parbhani – 3,798 - 674 – 4,472
Hingoli – 2,580 - 480 -3,060
Nanded –7,008 -1813–8,821
Beed – 7,750 – 2,019 – 9,769
Latur -8,527 – 2,737 – 1,1264
Osmanabad – 4,226 - 956–5,182
Total – 46,780 – 14,749 – 61,529
Box
10 voter IDs acceptable for identity
The Election Commission has announced that 10 documents would be accepted as evidence to identify the voters who cannot produce their election ID card for voting.
The 10 documents included Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN card, passport, Institution's identity card, university degree certificate and disability original certificate.