MSRTC bus conductor suspended for allegedly leaving his bus midway to drink alcohol

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus conductor was suspended for allegedly leaving his bus mid-route in Latur to drink alcohol, an official said.

The incident took place on Thursday morning on the route between Latur and Kalamb in Osmanabad, he said. The conductor got the bus to halt at Katgaon village and got off. Irate passengers, who waited for more than an hour, set out in search of him and found him sitting at a local vend having liquor, the official said.

He was suspended after a medical check up showed he had consumed alcohol during duty hours. There were 38 passengers in the bus, the MSRTC Osmanabad divisional traffic controller said.