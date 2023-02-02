The Hundred: Michael Hussey appointed new coach of Welsh Fire

Michael Hussey has been confirmed to be appointed as the head coach of the Welsh Fire men's team for The Hundred, scheduled to be played in August 2023.Hussey's appointment comes after the exit of the Welsh Fire men's team's head coach Gary Kirsten, who was relieved of his duties effectively following two consecutive campaigns of dismal outings for the team.

I’m really looking forward to getting started at Welsh Fire and being part of The Hundred," the 47-year-old was quoted as saying by the Hundred's official website.From a distance it looks a fantastic competition to be involved in, one that’s attracting big crowds and getting lots of kids interested in the game. For my part, hopefully I can get help get things moving in the right direction on the pitch in Cardiff and give all of those fans who’ve been coming to watch something to really get excited about," he added. This will be the first time that the former left-handed batter will get involved in the Hundred, though his association with English cricket dates back to many years.