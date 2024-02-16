Lalit Modi Proposes Restructuring The Hundred to ECB

Former IPL boss, Lalit Modi has recently proposed to ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board). The proposal has the potential to heavily boost the ECB’s revenue, and it involves a complete restructuring of The Hundred. The ECB launched the tournament in 2021 to align with the T20 format, and Modi’s proposal for the same involves an allocation of a USD 100 million purse for the players over 10 years and a guaranteed USD 1 billion revenue for the ECB.

Talking of a 10-team tournament, Modi proposed minimal involvement from the IPL franchises, which would result in a heavily English-dominated league. "I have suggested only two IPL teams; it has to be an English league and not India-dominated,” Modi told Cricbuzz. It is also worth noting that the ECB was looking to invite private investors into their structure. However, due to Lalit Modi being banned for life by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), the ECB will only consider his proposal after consultation with the Indian board.

Being an sovereign and autonomous body, ECB is not obliged to consult the BCCI but it may for the sake of bilateral relations with the BCCI, the BCCI is treating Modi as a pariah. While it continues to flourish on [his] invention but avoids the mention of his name. No commentator ever takes his name during the IPL,” a source in the know said.Further development could occur with the same proposal, as IPL franchises like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings have shown interest in investing in the English league.

According to a source, Sun TV Network, SRH’s owners have been in discussions with ECB officials, and a final decision on the matter could be taken in April when the privatization of the game in the UK is expected.Furthermore, GMR Group, part owners of the Delhi Capitals, is also reported to be in talks with Hampshire County, but a final decision is yet to take place.