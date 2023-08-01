Rashid Khan pulls out of The Hundred due to an mysterious injury

Ace Afghan spinner Rashid Khan has withdrawn from his short stint at this season of The Hundred with an unspecified injury. Rashid, who starred for MI New York in the final of the just-concluded inaugural season of the MLC, was due to play three games for the Trent Rockets before he was to be replaced by Ish Sodhi. "I'm really disappointed to have to withdraw from The Hundred through injury. It's been great to play in the competition the first two years, Trent Rockets is a great team, and I hope to be back again next year," the 24-year-old said.

Pakistan left-arm spinner Imad Wasim will now replace Rashid in the Rockets squad for the first three games before making way for Sodhi. Rashid is the latest in a series of high-profile absentees from this season of The Hundred that begins on Tuesday (August 1). Cricket Australia did not give a go-ahead to Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell to turn out for London Spirit. On the women's side, Birmingham Phoenix will be missing Ellyse Perry and Northern Superchargers will be without Alyssa Healy because of injuries.Rashid was recently seen in the Major League Cricket (MLC), where he helped the MI New York (MINY) to the title. The ace spinner registered figures of 3-9 off his four overs in the final against the Seattle Orcas at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas.