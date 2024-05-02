CSK vs PBKS: MS Dhoni Denies Single to Daryl Mitchell, Sends Him Back After Reaching Striker's End; Video Goes Viral

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni denied a single to his teammate Daryl Mitchell to retain strike in the 20th over of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) innings against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an IPL 2024 match at Chepauk on Wednesday.
The incident occurred during the third ball of the last over of the first innings when Arshdeep Singh delivered a low full toss. Dhoni connected with the ball using the toe-end of his bat, sending it to deep cover. Mitchell attempted a single, but Dhoni declined. Meanwhile, Mitchell had to turn around and sprint back to the non-striker's end, which he successfully did, effectively scoring two runs independently without adding to either his or CSK's total.
Watch the incident below:
Later, Dhoni hit a six over the cover region off the penultimate ball, but he was subsequently run out by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma while attempting to take a second run. This marked Dhoni's first dismissal of the season. He concluded his innings with 14 runs off 11 balls, which included a six and a four.
However, this decision baffled fans, who were surprised and disbelieving of Dhoni’s unexpected move.
Here's how fans reacted:
What happened in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024?
CSK finished their innings with 162 runs for 7 wickets. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored again for his team with a 42-ball 62. No other CSK batter crossed the 30-run mark.
Punjab Kings chased down the target comfortably. Opener Prabhsimran Singh (19) was dismissed early, but Jonny Bairstow (46 off 30) steadied the innings. Rilee Rossouw (43) and Shashank Singh (30) shared a crucial partnership before Sam Curran (26 not out) finished the game with a flourish. Punjab secured their fourth win of the season with seven wickets remaining.
