CSK vs PBKS: MS Dhoni Denies Single to Daryl Mitchell, Sends Him Back After Reaching Striker's End; Video Goes Viral

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni denied a single to his teammate Daryl Mitchell to retain strike in the 20th over of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) innings against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an IPL 2024 match at Chepauk on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during the third ball of the last over of the first innings when Arshdeep Singh delivered a low full toss. Dhoni connected with the ball using the toe-end of his bat, sending it to deep cover. Mitchell attempted a single, but Dhoni declined. Meanwhile, Mitchell had to turn around and sprint back to the non-striker's end, which he successfully did, effectively scoring two runs independently without adding to either his or CSK's total.

Watch the incident below:

Later, Dhoni hit a six over the cover region off the penultimate ball, but he was subsequently run out by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma while attempting to take a second run. This marked Dhoni's first dismissal of the season. He concluded his innings with 14 runs off 11 balls, which included a six and a four.

Read Also | Yuzvendra Chahal Makes Witty Request to ‘Elon Musk Paaji’ After Harshal Patel Copies His Signature Pose (Watch Video)

However, this decision baffled fans, who were surprised and disbelieving of Dhoni’s unexpected move.

Here's how fans reacted:

Irfan Pathan on Star Sports, "Wrong from MS Dhoni to not give strike to Daryll Mitchell even if he hit 3 huge sixes in next 3 balls".



I agree with Irfan Pathan ✅️ — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) May 1, 2024

Dhoni has refused a single to Daryl Mitchell. This is an insult to the entire New Zealand cricket team 😂 — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) May 1, 2024

MS Dhoni refusing a single in the 20th over with Daryl Mitchell at the other end. Embarrassing stuff. — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) May 1, 2024

Dhoni 14(11) even after all the full toss in last over 😂🤣 3 dot balls in 19th over + denying single to Mitchell with 2 balls left so that he can give a wild swing for atleast one 6 😆 — `` (@KohlifiedGal) May 1, 2024

POV: You are Daryl Mitchell. You are a recognized international cricketer with 1260 runs to your name. 💪



😅 Then you try and take MS Dhoni off strike in the final over and he does this to you 👇 #CSKvPBKS#CricketTwitter#Dhonihttps://t.co/t0vPTnfhUE — Indian Sports Fans. Fan Curated & Original (@IndianSportFan) May 1, 2024

What happened in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024?

CSK finished their innings with 162 runs for 7 wickets. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored again for his team with a 42-ball 62. No other CSK batter crossed the 30-run mark.

Punjab Kings chased down the target comfortably. Opener Prabhsimran Singh (19) was dismissed early, but Jonny Bairstow (46 off 30) steadied the innings. Rilee Rossouw (43) and Shashank Singh (30) shared a crucial partnership before Sam Curran (26 not out) finished the game with a flourish. Punjab secured their fourth win of the season with seven wickets remaining.

Read Also | IPL 2024 Points Table After CSK vs PBKS Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside