Rajasthan Royals Secure IPL 2024 Playoff Berth After DC's Win Over LSG

The Rajasthan Royals secured their spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoffs on Tuesday, following a win by the Delhi Capitals (DC) over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Make way for the 𝗥𝗮𝗷𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹𝘀 🩷



They become the second team to 𝙌𝙪𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙮 for the #TATAIPL 2024 Playoffs 🥳



Which 2️⃣ teams will join the race? 🤔



Points Table 👉 https://t.co/3ESMiCruG5@rajasthanroyalspic.twitter.com/5uwWKfTDfc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 14, 2024

DC's victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi eliminated LSG from playoff contention for the time being, but keeps their own hopes alive. Both DC and LSG sit at 14 points after 14 matches, tied with the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Royals, who had previously suffered a three-match losing streak, qualified for the playoffs after DC's win. Kolkata Knight Riders were the first team to secure their playoff spot.

The race for the remaining playoff positions intensifies as the league stage nears its conclusion. DC, CSK, and SRH will all be vying for the final two spots.