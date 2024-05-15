RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Riyan Parag's Knock Lifts Rajasthan Royals to 143/9 Against Punjab Kings

Riyan Parag's knock of 48 runs off 34 balls helped Rajasthan Royals reach a respectable total of 143/9 against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

Wickets fell consistently throughout the Rajasthan Royals innings, but Parag's attacking play provided some much-needed impetus. Openers and other batsmen failed to capitalize, with only Ravichandran Ashwin (28 off 19 balls) managing to cross the 20-run mark alongside Parag.

Punjab Kings' bowlers displayed disciplined bowling, with Rahul Chahar emerging as the pick of the bowlers claiming 2 wickets for 26 runs in his four overs. Captain Sam Curran and pacer Harshal Patel also chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Punjab Kings now require 145 runs in their 20 overs to win the match.