Yuzvendra Chahal Makes Witty Request to ‘Elon Musk Paaji’ After Harshal Patel Copies His Signature Pose (Watch Video)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media in a playful manner after Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Harshal Patel mimicked his trademark celebration during their IPL 2024 encounter at Chepauk on Wednesday.

Patel, the joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 scalps, took a sliding catch to dismiss CSK batsman Sameer Rizvi in the 16th over and replicated Chahal's celebratory pose.

Harshal Patel Pulls off Yuzvendra Chahal's Pose

Chahal shared the image on X (formerly Twitter) with a lighthearted caption, tagging Elon Musk and requesting a copyright claim on Patel. "Dear @elonmusk paaji, Harshal bhai pe copyright lagana hai." Chahal wrote.

Dear @elonmusk paaji, Harshal bhai pe copyright lagana hai 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/CUAeZd6uNa — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 1, 2024

Earlier, CSK posted a target of 163 runs for PBKS, courtesy of a well-composed 62 from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. PBKS bowlers Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar were the pick of the attack with two wickets each.

This match comes on the heels of PBKS scripting history in their previous outing, chasing down a mammoth 262-run target against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - the highest chase in IPL history. Meanwhile, CSK bounced back from a two-match losing streak with a convincing 78-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last encounter.