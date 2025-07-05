Supriya Sule Holds Aaditya’s Hand, Places Him Beside Uncle Raj Thackeray on Stage During Victory Rally (Watch Video)

NCP (Sharad Pawar group) MP Supriya Sule played a key role in creating a memorable moment at the joint rally of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in Mumbai on Saturday. She personally brought together Aaditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray on stage and positioned them beside their respective uncles, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. The rally was organised to oppose the state government’s now-scrapped move to introduce Hindi as the third language in schools under the New Education Policy.

After the rally, members of the Thackeray family gathered for a group photograph. NCP MP Supriya Sule called Aditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray to the front of the stage. Holding their hands, she placed Aditya beside his uncle Raj and guided Amit next to Uddhav. The moment drew loud cheers from the crowd and was seen as a powerful message of generational unity within the Thackeray family. Uddhav was seen pulling Amit close in a gesture of affection.

During his address, Uddhav Thackeray said, “We have come together to stay together.” He said the joint appearance was more important than any speech. “Everyone was waiting to hear us speak, but Raj has already delivered an outstanding speech. There is no need for me to add more,” he said.

The former Maharashtra chief minister also took aim at the BJP-led Centre and state government, alleging that key establishments and businesses were being moved from Mumbai to Gujarat. “They ask what we did for Marathi people in Mumbai during our time in the BMC. But in the last 11 years of your rule, what have you done? You have sent businesses to Gujarat. You are breaking the backbone of Maharashtra,” Uddhav said.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray said what Balasaheb Thackeray could not do, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis did by uniting the cousins. “I said earlier that my Maharashtra is bigger than any politics or fight. After 20 years, Uddhav and I are together again,” Raj said.

He criticised the government’s attempt to impose Hindi on young children, calling it unjust and forced. “This was done without any discussion. You may rule the assembly, but we rule the streets,” he said.

