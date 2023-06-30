President of UAE receives call from Bill Gates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 30 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received today a phone call from Bill Gates, the co-president of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. During the call, Gates congratulated His Highness on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, wishing the UAE and its people continued well-being and prosperity.

His Highness and Bill Gates discussed the potential to enhance collaboration and initiatives to combat global epidemic diseases, such as "Polio".

They acknowledged the significant advances made in this field in recent times, as well as the need to address "neglected tropical diseases". The two sides also reviewed the role of the "Reaching the Last Mile" Forum in mobilising and accelerating global efforts to support underdeveloped societies in eradicating life-threatening diseases that impede their social and economic development and progress. Other humanitarian, developmental, and health partnership initiatives that the two sides support to improve the humanitarian response to the challenges faced by numerous societies and nations around the world.

The call also covered the significance of COP28, which will be hosted by the UAE by the end of this year. The event will mark the first comprehensive global evaluation of progress made in implementing the goals of the Historic Paris Agreement for climate and in advancing coordinated climate action and accelerating global efforts to address the consequences of climate change.

In this context, His Highness and Bill Gates discussed the value of modern technology and innovation in advancing efforts to find effective and long-lasting solutions to environmental issues, noting that innovation is a key component in addressing such challenges, protecting the environment and its natural resources, and achieving sustainable development.

The two sides also discussed ways that COP28 and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation may work together on to address the impact of climate change on human health.

Sheikh Mohammed thanked Bill Gates for his Eid greetings, emphasising the UAE's determination to contribute to advancing international cooperation in combating diseases that endanger people's lives and impede development, as well as the country's support for various qualitative initiatives and global efforts in this regard.

During the call, Bill Gates praised the UAE's essential humanitarian role in delivering relief to numerous societies throughout the world under varied conditions and in a way that significantly benefited the targeted beneficiaries. He also hailed the UAE's charitable initiatives tackling global diseases and epidemics around the world. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor