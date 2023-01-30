EAM Jaishankar meets Csaba Korosi, discusses G20 agenda, UN reform

The President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Csaba Korosi was welcomed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday as he hosted him for a millet lunch. The two leaders also discussed the G20 agenda, UN reform, and the Ukraine conflict.

During the meeting, Jaishankar assured Korosi of India's support in developmental progress and reformed multilateralism.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar tweeted, "Welcomed President of General Assembly Csaba Korosi, hosting him for a millet lunch. Discussed global challenges, UN reform, the Ukraine conflict and the G20 agenda. Assured him of India's fullest support in developmental progress and reformed multilateralism."

The Hungarian diplomat who assumed his role as President of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2022, arrived in India on Sunday on a three-day visit at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Csaba Korosi praised India's demands for peace in Ukraine and around the world on Monday.

"We are approaching the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine that caused suffering and displacement. A war that has unleashed an energy and food crisis across the globe. I commend India for your calls for peace in Ukraine and across the world," Korosi said while delivering the 40th Sapru House Lecture.

Delivering the 40th Sapru House Lecture on "Solutions through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science at the UN" at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), Korosi said that the world is standing at the edge of the precipice and he thanked India for its continued and active engagement in the process.

Csaba Korosi said that the UN has been able to count on India on various issues, including fighting polio. He said that India is one of the significant contributors to troops in peacekeeping.

He called India's leadership in the field of digital infrastructure from building innovative governance to citizen-oriented services as "transformational" in action.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor