MJP seeks permission of state to release payment of Rs 95 crore to contractor

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) has corresponded with the state’s Urban Development Department (UDD) seeking its permission to make payment of Rs 95 crore to the contractor of the new water supply scheme - GVPR Co. MJP has cleared bills of Rs 174 crore to the contractor, so far.

It may be noted that MJP is appointed as the nodal agency by the state government to implement the new water supply scheme of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Accordingly, through a tender process, the MJP shortlisted the contractor and issued a work order to him on February 4, 2020. The works, however, were started after some time of releasing the work order. It may be noted that the waterworks were going on at a snail’s pace. As a result, the state government and the administrative authorities had taken serious cognizance of it. Later on, the High Court also took cognizance of the delay in water works and gave strict warnings to the administration. The court also instructed the administration not to release the payment of the contractor.

It is learnt that till the High Court order, MJP claimed that it had released Rs 174 crore against 15 bills submitted by the contractor. Meanwhile, the fresh demand of Rs 95 crore includes a 16th bill of Rs 35 crore; a difference in steel prices of Rs 49 crore and a GST difference of Rs 11.06 crore. Now, the MJP is waiting for the UDD’s nod for further action.

It may be noted that the principal cost of the new water supply scheme was Rs 1680 crore. However, with the addition of some work, the project cost escalated to more than Rs 2700 crore. It has been included under the Central Government’s Amrut 2.0 Mission. The water project aims to meet the demand for water by the citizens in the year 2052.

The first phase works of valuing Rs 1,340 crore includes laying a 40-km long main pipeline from Jayakwadi Dam (source) to the Nakshatrawadi (filtration plant); construction of more than 30 elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) in the city; construction of two master balancing reservoirs (MBRs); three water treatment plants (WTPs); laying of 1900-km long water distribution pipeline network within the city limit etc. The construction of the pumping station, installation of pumping machines etc were included in the second phase.