My state Manipur is burning’: Mary Kom appeals for help amid violence in Manipur

The Army has been summoned to control major violence that ripped through Manipur’s capital Imphal, where multiple vehicles and several places of worship were torched. The most affected areas are Churachandpur and Imphal.In a desperate plea for assistance, Mary Kom Tweeted: “My state Manipur is burning, kindly help", requesting immediate action from PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah in the matter.

While speaking to CNN-News18, Mary Kom explained how bad the situation is in Manipur. She said: “From the bottom of my heart, I appeal to Centre and state governments for ensuring safety of everyone. The situation in Manipur is very bad and anything can happen." The boxer added that everyone is suffering in te state.The violence broke out during ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Thousands of agitators took part in the rally, during which violence between tribals and non-tribals was reported in Torbung area, a senior police officer said. Nearly 4,000 villagers were taken to shelters in Army-run and state government-owned premises. Flag marches were also conducted to keep the sit under control.