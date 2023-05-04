Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan demands judicial probe on Aurangabad violence during Ram Navami

Former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan demanded a probe by a sitting high court judge into the violence in Aurangabad city ahead of Ram Navami, saying no report has been brought on the incident yet.

At least 12 persons, including 10 policemen, were injured after a mob of around 500 people went berserk and hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles when the cops tried to control the situation following a clash between two groups near a Ram temple at Kiradpura locality on the intervening night of March 29 and March 30.

Ram Navami was celebrated on March 30. Khan spoke to the media after meeting Aurangabad Police Commissioner Manoj Lohiya. We expect an inquiry by a high court judge in the case of Kiradpura violence in Aurangabad a few hours before Ram Navami. The incident occurred over a month ago, but no report citing the reason behind it has come out yet, Khan said.

Hate speeches were given in Aurangabad on March 18 and March 19. Later, after a period of one week or more, the incident (violence near Ram temple) took place. Why did the police not act on it and beef up security in the city, Khan asked.